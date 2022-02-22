ENC® announces first order of SIX AXESS® BATTERY ELECTRIC ZERO EMSSION BUSES

ElDorado National (California) or ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group® and an industry leader in heavy-duty transit buses and emission-free technology, announces the first order for six Axess Battery Electric Bus (BEB), to First Transit, the leader in university mobility solutions, for operation at Emory University in Atlanta.

Emory University selected the ENC Axess BEB for its first battery electric bus order to be in service on its campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The new buses will join an existing ENC fleet of 36 low-floor shuttle buses that has successfully served the university for over ten years.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with ENC and Emory University, with a new fleet to include these zero emission buses”, said Tim McCann, Senior Vice President for First Transit. “Our team is proud to enhance their fleet and provide the campus community with a cleaner transportation option.”

The university recently joined Race to Zero, a coalition of educational institutions devoted to achieving zero carbon emissions. This fleet of ENC Axess BEB buses will help Emory in its drive toward creating a more sustainable campus.

Introduced in late 2021, the ENC Axess BEB is built on the proven Axess platform, which has over 20 years of trusted performance. Available in 40’, 35’ and 32’ lengths, the Axess BEB is purpose built for every transit and shuttle application. It has integrated a Cummins battery-electric system utilizing up to 518 kWh of the new BP74E battery packs and backed by Cummins’ worldwide network of trained service and support technicians.

“Our partnership with Cummins has been crucial in the development of the new Axess Battery Electric Bus,” said Jason Moore, Vice President and General Manager, ENC. “Their expertise in electric powertrains helped us engineer an innovative electric solution for our transit and shuttle bus customers.”

As with ENC’s conventional fueled models, the Axess BEB is available with an optional 304 grade stainless steel body structure for high corrosion markets. The Axess was purposely designed for charging flexibility including plug-in, overhead and in-ground inductive charging. ENC also offers multiple configurations for passenger seating and wheelchair accommodations to meet the exacting needs of its customers. Its versatility makes the ENC Axess BEB an ideal mobility solution for transit, airport, university, and other high-demand applications.

Creative Bus Sales the largest ENC dealer in North America, finalized the sale in December 2021.

