The AACA Museum, Inc. reinvents the main gallery

The AACA Museum Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored vehicles in life-like settings representing the 1890s–1980s. Recognized as one of the top automobile museums in America, the Museum takes visitors on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. In addition to cars, trucks, motorcycles, and buses, the Museum features unique exhibits that change several times yearly and focus on various auto marques, eras, and vehicle types.

The Museum, Inc. is home to the world-renowned Cammack Tucker Collection. The Collection encompasses the world’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker automobiles and related artifacts.

The AACA Museum, Inc. has been and remains an independent 501(c) (3) non-profit organization not affiliated with The Antique Automobile Club of America. It is located on Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania.