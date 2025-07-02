`A Leader’s Guide to Effectively Managing Electronic Device Policies and Mitigating Associated Risks in Transportation

By Brian Dickson

Reflecting on my career as a leader in the ground transportation industry, one of the most challenging aspects of managing risk has been addressing the growing prevalence of electronic devices. What began with cell phone usage has now expanded to include AirPods and other Bluetooth-connected headphones, as well as smartwatches, some of which are nearly the size of smartphones. Regardless of the device, the central issue remains the distractions they cause, particularly for individuals performing safety-sensitive job functions, such as operating a commercial vehicle.

From a commercial driver’s perspective, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has prohibited texting while driving since 2010 and has limited the use of handheld phones since 2012. An FMCSA fact sheet indicated that “the odds of a CDL driver being involved in a safety-critical event are six times greater” for those who interact with their phones while driving. It also highlighted that “drivers who take their eyes off the road for an average of 3.8 seconds while traveling at 55 mph will cover more than 300 feet without looking ahead,” which is the length of a football field—quite alarming! (2012)

While I couldn’t find specific statistics for commercial drivers, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that over 3,300 Americans died due to distracted driving in 2022. This is the equivalent to the capacity of nearly 60 motorcoaches annually and averages nine people daily. These figures include any distraction that takes a driver’s attention from the road—such as talking or texting on the phone, eating and drinking, conversing with passengers, or fiddling with the stereo—with texting being the most pervasive. (2023)

Despite these alarming statistics, the problem persists. In my most recent role, I was involved in several employee separations due to violations of the company’s electronic device policy, including a few repeat offenders. While at Coach America and Disney, I received numerous complaints from employees who were terminated for such violations. Each time, I listened to both the employee’s side of the story and the investigating manager’s account, reviewed the policy, and more often than not—more than nine times out of ten—I upheld the decision to terminate their employment. I reasoned that individuals who willfully disregarded known policies posed too significant a risk to themselves and their fellow employees, the company’s passengers, guests, clients, and ultimately, the company itself. Thus, reinstating them did not seem prudent.

The organizations I have worked with managed this issue differently. My time at Coach America largely predated Bluetooth devices and smartphones; cell phone use and texting while driving were the primary concerns. Our approach involved reviewing and having employees acknowledge the policy during training, with any violation while performing a safety-sensitive job function resulting in termination. Our drivers were unionized, so there was a grievance process; however, the separation would stand unless extreme extenuating circumstances accompanied the violation.

During my time at Disney, the policy regarding cell phones was expanded to include all electronic devices, not just cell phones. Why was this change made? I recall an incident where a parking hostess was terminated for wearing AirPods while directing traffic. She was listening to music, which inhibited her ability to hear oncoming vehicles. In another case, a parking employee was let go for conversing on their smartwatch while performing the same duty. Our approach at Disney mirrored that of Coach America, in that we enforced a strict “one and done” policy. We communicated the policy and ensured that all employees acknowledged it during training, with any violations resulting in termination.

In my most recent role, the policy was expanded to include other forms of distraction, such as eating and drinking, as well as listening to music and other audio on AirPods or other Bluetooth devices, as these take the driver’s focus off of driving. However, the policy permitted one violation before separation from the role.

I have encountered this issue countless times with nearly thirty years of experience managing employee performance—around twenty of which have been in transportation-related roles. Therefore, I share the following insights, based on my years of experience:

Review Your Policy

Ensure that your policy covers all forms of distracted driving, including those mentioned earlier. It should also be broad enough to address unforeseen situations in the coming years. Reflect on how this issue has evolved over the last 10 to 15 years and how it may continue to change in the future.

Conduct Thorough Investigations

Although this issue may seem straightforward, situations involving employees rarely are. Conduct a thorough investigation of each infraction to determine whether the employee violated both the letter and the spirit of the policy. I recall instances where employees were terminated for using their cell phones while sitting in a parked and turned-off bus, waiting for further instructions from Dispatch. I believe simply sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked bus did not constitute a violation, as they were not performing a safety-sensitive role at that time.

Ensure Policy Awareness

Guarantee that all covered employees know the policy from day one. Have each person sign an acknowledgment confirming that they have read and understood the policy. Avoid using a generic handbook acknowledgment. The goal is to ensure understanding and compliance with the policy to prevent accidents and injuries.

Enforce Your Policy Consistently

Enforce the policy consistently across all employee groups, regardless of tenure. Any employee operating a company vehicle should adhere to the policy, irrespective of whether they are classified as a “driver.” Mechanics, Road Supervisors, and other staff can cause issues if they drive while distracted, and they should face the same scrutiny and consequences. Also, tenured employees pose the same risk as newer ones and likely know the policy better.

Leverage Technology To Manage The Problem

Use technology solutions to assist in managing this issue. I am most familiar with Samsara, which uses AI to identify suspected behaviors and manage alerts. However, similar products are also available in the marketplace. The cost of this technology is minimal compared to the expense of even a single accident.

Address Infractions Timely

Do not hesitate to address an infraction once your team becomes aware. I mandated my team to respond within 24 hours upon learning that an employee engaged in distracted driving—this means 24 clock hours, not 24 business hours. The longer an employee drives after violating the policy without facing the consequences, the closer they are to repeating the violation, which increases the risk of an incident.

Proactively Eliminate Distractions

Eliminate company-mandated distractions for drivers, such as the need to manipulate multiple devices. For instance, one company I worked for had two tablets in its vehicles—one for using Samsara and the other for a client-required application. This created a conflict with our policy, so we worked to consolidate the client application onto the same tablet used for Samsara, while still mandating that drivers not interact with either application while driving.

Lead by example

Instruct drivers not to answer their phones, even if it’s management or Dispatch calling, while driving. If they receive a call from the company, they can return it once they are stopped in a safe location and the vehicle is secure.

In conclusion, managing the risks associated with electronic devices in the ground transportation industry is an ongoing challenge that requires a proactive and responsive approach. As technology continues to evolve, so too must our policies and practices aimed at ensuring safety on the road. The statistics surrounding distracted driving serve as a sobering reminder of the potential consequences, emphasizing the importance of strict enforcement and adherence to safety policies.

Through my experiences, I have learned that clear communication and consistent application of policies are crucial in upholding safety standards. It’s essential to cultivate a culture that prioritizes attentiveness and responsibility among all employees, particularly those in safety-sensitive roles. By reviewing and updating policies regularly, conducting thorough investigations, and fostering an environment where safety is paramount, we can mitigate these risks and protect not only our employees but also the communities we serve. A commitment to safety must be a fundamental aspect of our operational ethos, ensuring that we continue to learn and adapt as the landscape of distractions grows.

Here are some questions to consider as you evaluate your organization’s performance in managing distracted driving:

What is your company’s policy on distracted driving? Does it extend beyond cell phone use and texting to include all electronic devices and other forms of distraction?

2. Is your approach to enforcing this policy rigid, or do you allow exceptions?

3. How do you inform employees of the policy, and is it enforced consistently across different employee groups and regardless of tenure?

4. Do you utilize technology to help manage your company’s risks in this area?

5. How promptly do you or your team respond once you know of a violation?

6. Do you create distractions for drivers by requiring them to use devices while driving?

7. How does your company handle the issue of responding to phone calls while driving? Do you require your drivers to answer calls, or do you instruct them not to?

8. Do you permit your drivers to listen to programming, such as podcasts and music, while driving?

Brian Dickson is the Owner and Principal Consultant of Bus Business Consultants and author of Ground Transportation Insights on Substack. He draws on leadership experience in motorcoach operations and Disney’s Guest Transportation to help companies enhance efficiency, profitability, and service quality.