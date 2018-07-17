Continental introduces low monthly ELD payments with FlexPay by VDO RoadLog

Continental, a leading global supplier of systems, components, and tires to automobile and truck manufacturers, and the manufacturer of VDO RoadLog ELD (www.vdoroadlog.com), has introduced FlexPay by VDO RoadLog, a monthly payment program for the VDO RoadLog ELD. FlexPay allows customers to pay off the cost of their VDO RoadLog ELD over a 36-month period, with payments made by credit card. The program bundles the cost of the ELD along with any cost required for VDO RoadLog Office compliance and reporting software.

Jay McCarthy, Continental’s VDO RoadLog Marketing Manager, noted, “We heard from many customers and ELD users who were concerned about the up-front costs for ELD systems. We’ve introduced FlexPay by VDO RoadLog to make it easier for owners to afford the VDO RoadLog ELD and get the system up and running in their vehicles. With FlexPay, we’ve made RoadLog as affordable as many of the ‘Bring Your Own Device ELD solutions.’ “

After the 36-month period, FlexPay customers own their VDO RoadLog ELD outright. They can choose to continue on with no monthly fees by using the VDO RoadLog Office Solo plan, or pay an affordable monthly fee for the VDO RoadLog Office Advance or Office Premium plans.

More information about FlexPay by VDO RoadLog can be found by visiting: http://www.vdoroadlog.com/ flexpay.

