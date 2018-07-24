Irizar creates Irizar USA LLC as response to growing appeal of U.S. market for the brand

To reinforce its commitment to this market, Irizar is creating its own company – Irizar USA LLC – which will be headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company is already well positioned to carry forward the distribution and aftersales support of the Irizar i6 motorcoach by recruiting the well qualified team members that have been a part of the initial chapter of introducing the brand to the market. Irizar USA will move forward with the marketing, sales and support of the Irizar i6 motorcoach, an integral chassis designed 45’ luxury motorcoach, but a new phase will now start with renewed enthusiasm. Irizar is a world class leading coach manufacturer with 129 years of experience and over 3,300 employees, and Irizar USA is a direct extension of Irizar. The establishment of Irizar USA is designed to ensure sustainable success in the U.S. market and to operate in a manner consistent with the guiding principles and core values of the Irizar brand; Safety, Reliability, Aftersales Service, Cost of Ownership, Customization, Passenger Comfort and Innovation.

At the Irizar Group, we are completely dedicated to the commitment to remain close to our clients, adapting to their needs and ensuring a high level of quality and service always. Leadership at Irizar and the entire team at Irizar USA know that providing quality second to none and VIP, concierge level service at all times is key to a strong future in the market.

Irizar will thus continue its strategy of working elbow to elbow with operators to provide them with top quality products and services tailored to their needs and position the company in the market as a Premium coach brand.

The range of products in the current catalog includes the 45´ (13.7 m) i6 motorcoach, which comes in two height versions, the SuperCargo version offering best in class storage capacity. The Irizar i6 motorcoach has a Cummins and Allison based power train and combines reliability, safety and profitability with service that can meet any requirements.

The Irizar Group would like to thank Mike Haggerty, Olga Haggerty and the other people on their team for the achievements and great accomplishments that were made during the introduction and initial chapter of the product. Irizar would also like to offer their gratitude for the great relationship they have had with the people from the Irizar team.

Irizar is very enthusiastic for the future of its brand in the U.S. marketplace and with establishing Irizar USA to facilitate a sustainable position as a leader for this market. Continuing along the path of solidity and growth and engaging with those that are committed and enthusiastic about the brand, technology and sustainability.