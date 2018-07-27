CCW announces award for ZEPS conversion of Montebello Bus Lines New Flyer buses

Complete Coach Works (CCW), a U.S.-based bus remanufacturing company, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract by Montebello Bus Lines (MBL) for the electrification and rehabilitation of three New Flyer buses.

The economy’s shift towards sustainability has influenced MBL’s decision to remove its gas hybrid system and convert to Zero Emission Propulsion System (ZEPS) buses. The process of remanufacturing improves the service life of the bus and avoids material waste, resulting in operational savings that benefit the environment. “We are looking forward to our first all-electric buses. We believe this is going to be a positive first step toward the next generation of our vehicles moving forward,” stated Director of Transportation, Tom Barrio.

When completed, MBL’s remanufactured buses will include new CCW ZEPS electric drive systems, composite floorings and light weight seating, electric air compressors and power steering pumps, electric HVAC systems, all LED interior and exterior lighting, paint/graphics, suspension, steering components, and brakes.

CCW is extremely excited to work with MBL toward its goal of improving the quality of public transportation for residents of the communities. CCW ZEPS buses will provide a viable alternative to fossil fuels and help America in its continued leadership in clean energy. “We believe our all-electric ZEPS drive system supports responsible development. We are confident that this rehab project will improve service for Montebello’s neighborhoods and surrounding cities” stated Kevin O’Brien, General Sales Manager at CCW.