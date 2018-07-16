ABC Companies hosts open house in appreciation of local customers, community & first responders

ABC Companies Winter Garden, Florida location recently celebrated being part of the local community for over 40 years. With numerous activities centered around sharing their appreciation for local customers, the community and local first responders, a good time was had by all. Not only did ABC and its employees open their facility as a thank you, but numerous suppliers participated as well showing just how deep the level of support is for their shared customers. Detroit Diesel, REI, Amaya along with over 12 other vendor partners attended and contributed in support of the event.

“This event really is about showing our gratitude to our long-standing customers and the local community who have been with us from the start. It is hard to believe we have been here for over 40 years, but when you look around and see how we have grown this facility to accommodate our customers, it is clear this is just the beginning of many more great years to come,” said Roman Cornell, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of ABC Companies. As ABC Companies takes great pride in contributing to the communities that support their operations throughout the US and Canada, supporting the local City of Oakland Police Department’s ongoing child seat and helmet drive was also part of the celebration. “We received many donations” said Sergeant Angela Campbell who participated in the festivities. Among the many activities, available for customers, a few were truly unique. A “dunk tank” was on-site giving customers the opportunity to soak a few of their favorite ABC employees. “That is just the kind of organization ABC is”, commented Bill Torres from DC Trails. “They are more than business partners, they are friends. Who else would let you dunk them as a thank you for your business.”

The event included lunch and the opportunity to spend time with members of the ABC staff and the suppliers in attendance. John Gillis, Vice President of Parts added, “the relationships and trust we earn with our customers has to be supported by our suppliers. Having many of them in attendance demonstrates our focus throughout the organization on always keeping the customer first. They had the opportunity to interact first hand, continuing to understand what our customers need to be successful and how ABC delivers for them.” Dane Cornell, President and Chief Executive Officer, described the day by stating, “this event is about building relationships with our customers, while thanking them for the trust they put in our organization to make them successful. We appreciate everyone who took the time to join us for this celebration.”

