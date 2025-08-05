Complete Coach Works Awarded Contract to Refurbish Diesel Bus Fleet for Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority

Complete Coach Works (CCW), a leading provider of transit and sustainable transportation solutions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract to supply and refurbish five (5) 40-foot diesel-powered New Flyer D-40LF buses for Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA) in Rochester, NY. The project was awarded under the Washington State DES Contract which allows agencies to procure high-quality refurbished transit buses from CCW.

The work will be performed at CCW’s Riverside, CA facility and will include mechanical, cosmetic, and system upgrades to extend the useful life of the bus. The contract includes:

A Cummins ReCon diesel engine and remanufactured ZF transmission.

A/C systems will be serviced, including filter replacement, recharging, and testing.

New Q-Straint wheelchair tie-down systems, validated ADA wheelchair ramps, new Recaro Ergo driver’s seat, and DOT inspections.

Buses will receive exterior repainting, including wheels, bumpers, mirrors, and graphics installation.

Installation of advanced vehicle technology systems such as March Networks camera systems, Automatic Passenger Counter systems, and pre-wiring for farebox and transit management systems.

“We’re proud to support RGRTA with this refurbishment project that aligns with their commitment to sustainability and fiscal responsibility,” said James Carson, Regional Sales Representative of Complete Coach Works. “Refurbishing transit vehicles not only extends their life but delivers a cost-effective solution that allows agencies to maintain fleet reliability and passenger comfort.”