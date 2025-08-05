Transdev Renews Partnership with Mountain Metro Mobility, Continuing Commitment to Quality Paratransit Service in Colorado Springs

Transdev is proud to announce the renewal of its long-standing partnership to operate Mountain Metro Mobility’s paratransit service with the City of Colorado Springs. Effective January 2025, this renewed contract underscores Transdev’s ongoing dedication to providing safe, reliable, and innovative paratransit services for the region’s residents.

Transdev has been a trusted partner of the City of Colorado Springs since 2019, offering comprehensive transit solutions that include fixed-route services, fleet maintenance, and high-quality paratransit operations. With almost 300 dedicated employees supporting all three contracts in the area, Transdev has established itself as a workplace of choice and a vital contributor to the local community.

Under the renewed agreement, Transdev will not only continue to operate the Mountain Metro Mobility service of over 500 trips per day with a fleet of 49 vehicles-but will also introduce expanded eligibility and training programs. These enhancements are designed to improve customer experience and further align with the comparable standards of the fixed-route system.

“Our commitment to Colorado Springs is unwavering,” said Ron Bushman, Senior Vice President of the Rockies region at Transdev. “Whenever they have needed something, our team has stepped up to deliver. We pride ourselves on being responsive, flexible, and dedicated to serving our clients and the community.”

Transdev’s emphasis on safety and service quality is reflected in its strong safety record, excellent on-time performance (OTP), and long-term staff retention; many employees boast an average of 10 years of service. The renewed contract also brings new technology tools, including Lytx DriveCam and Mobileye, enhancing service management and ensuring continued safety and reliability.

As a committed community partner, Transdev collaborates with organizations such as The Arc and Springs Rescue Mission to support work and school programs, employment partnerships, and initiatives that prioritize hiring veterans.

Mountain Metro Mobility operates with the same days, hours, and service areas as the Mountain Metro fixed-route bus system, ensuring equitable and accessible transportation options for all riders. The service utilizes a diverse fleet of cutaway vehicles and minivans, supported by a dedicated workforce represented by the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 19.

“We look forward to our continued partnership with Transdev,” stated Mountain Metropolitan Transit.

This contract renewal reinforces Transdev’s role as a trusted mobility partner and its commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and innovative transit solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Colorado Springs community.