MCI Academy supports Hermes Worldwide’s push for in-house maintenance excellence

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. and North America’s motorcoach leader, offering in-field technical expertise, 24/7 roadside assistance, and parts support, proudly recognizes Durin Morrow of Hermes Worldwide as one of its newest Master Technician graduates from MCI Academy.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Durin Morrow became the first Hermes Worldwide technician to complete MCI Academy’s top-level certification—a milestone that underscores the company’s commitment to keeping advanced coach maintenance in-house and reducing vehicle downtime.

Morrow joined Hermes in July 2022 and began MCI Academy coursework just one month later. Over the next two and half years, he completed 280+ online modules and 11 weeks of in-person instruction at MCI’s National Training Center in Louisville, KY.

“MCI Academy’s Master Tech program is a unique and comprehensive course that provides in-depth training on all the subjects needed to work on and maintain MCI motorcoaches,” said Morrow. “The instructors were excellent—very knowledgeable and experienced. It was a great learning environment and a valuable opportunity to connect with others in the industry.”

As the only Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)-accredited training program in the motorcoach industry, MCI Academy develops technicians with the critical skills to perform high-level diagnostics and repairs, improve safety, and extend fleet life. The Master Technician certificate is the program’s highest level, covering every MCI coach system in depth—from HVAC and electrical to suspension, brakes, and diagnostics.

“We’re extremely proud of Durin for successfully completing the MCI Academy Master Technician program,” said Jorge Sanchez, CEO of Hermes Worldwide. “His dedication, skill, and professionalism truly reflect the high standards we strive for at Hermes. Supporting Durin through this program was a strategic investment—both in his career and in the strength of our operations.”

Founded in 2007, Hermes Worldwide operates nearly 50 vehicles, which serve a broad range of clients across the Denver region, including corporate groups, schools, sports teams, entertainment tours, and special events. With Durin’s Master Tech certification, Hermes can now address more advanced maintenance needs internally, helping improve response times, reduce costs, and keep their coaches—and customers—moving.

“Durin’s achievement reflects exactly why we created MCI Academy: to empower technicians with the knowledge and confidence to keep fleets running safely and efficiently,” said Scott Crawford, MCI Academy Technical Training Manager. “When operators invest in training, they invest in uptime, safety, and long-term fleet reliability.”

Hermes plans to continue enrolling employees in MCI Academy programs, including CDL chauffeurs pursuing the Motorcoach Operator Certification—reinforcing the company’s philosophy of promoting a learner mindset and ongoing career growth.