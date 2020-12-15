CCW receives award to supply and rehab five buses for Yamhill County Transit

Complete Coach Works (CCW) announced today it was recently awarded a contract from Yamhill County Transit (Yamhill Transit) to supply three 30’ and two 35’ remanufactured Gillig buses.

In the height of the Covid-19 pandemic essential businesses, including public transit agencies, implemented safety and caution procedures for their employees and riders. Yamhill County Transit is among the many agencies to require face coverings, include hand sanitizer stations, and enforce physical distancing of at least 6 feet.

In order to promote social distancing, Yamhill Transit will add five remanufactured buses to its fleet. The buses will service its local routes in McMinnville and Newberg, Oregon. “Adding rehabbed buses to Yamhill’s fleet will not only minimize overcrowding, but will provide Yamhill a large savings over acquiring new buses,” said Jim Paul, Regional Sales Manager at CCW. “Purchasing rehabbed buses is the most cost-effective and efficient way to provide safe and reliable transportation to its riders.”

This rehab project will take place at CCW’s headquarters located in Riverside, CA. The rehabilitation will include replacement of the original engines with Recon Cummins ISL engines. In addition, the buses will include Allison B400R transmissions, new driver seats, new floors, new interior and exterior LED lighting, and ADA compliant wheelchair ramps. The buses will then be painted and decaled to reflect Yamhill’s branding.

“We look forward to the successful completion of this project. Our goal is to improve customer satisfaction. We are elated Yamhill will be able to offer a more comfortable experience to its passengers,” Paul said.