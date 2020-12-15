Complete Coach Works welcomes its newest regional sales manager

Complete Coach Works (CCW) is proud to welcome Tracy Owen as the company’s newest Regional Sales Manager. With over 30 years of unique experience and expertise in sales, Tracy will continue to build his success with CCW, the nation’s leading bus remanufacturing company.

Tracy has worked as a Sales Manager in both the transit bus and motorcoach industries. He is well rounded and has experience working in several facets of the bus industry, such as refurbishments, OEM, and pre-owned bus sales. Throughout his tenure in the industry, he has developed many relationships with transit agency personnel, bus companies, owners, operators, and other industry professionals.

“I’m very excited to join Complete Coach Works. The company has many options to offer its customers and has earned respect as the Nation’s leader in remanufacturing. I look forward to serving the industry and to be entrusted to represent Complete Coach Works as a Regional Sales Manager,” Tracy said.

Tracy will lead the sales organization of the Central and Southern regions. He will assist in providing sales and support to CCW’s cliental and build relationships with potential customers.

“Tracy is an excellent addition to the CCW Family,” said Brad Carson, Director of Sales and Marketing at CCW. “Tracy brings a proven track record of sales management with solid industry experience. We are confident he will serve our customers and provide them with the best service possible.”