NOTICE FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (ADVERTISED)

Jefferson Lines

2100 East 26th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55404

Submit to: Cem Onbasi Proposal No. 0005

Date Out: December 15, 2020

Proposals are requested for:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that proposals will be received by the Jefferson Lines, 2100 East 26th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404, until 2:30PM local time, January 15th, 2021 for the purposes of purchasing of up to forty(40) diesel powered over the road buses in up to five (5) phase. Jefferson Partners L. P. (dba) Jefferson Lines with administrative offices located at 2100 East 26th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404, is requesting proposals for purchasing of up to forty (40) buses as identified in this RFP. The complete RFP may be inspected and obtained by prospective proposers by contacting Cem Onbasi at conbasi@jeffersonlines.com or 612-359-3408

Prospective proposers are required to abide by the Instructions for Proposers. Failure of the proposers to comply with the instructions and specifications may result in disqualification of their proposal.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

This Contract is subject to a financial assistance grant between Jefferson Lines and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) administered by the Departments of Transportation in states where capital grants are awarded to Jefferson Lines. Notice published in Bus Ride Magazine website December15th, 2020 to January15th, 2021 and on the Jefferson Lines website at www.jeffersonlines.com