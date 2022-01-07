Carrillo and Walsh join LTD

Lane Transit District (LTD) has named Alejandro Carrillo, MBA, as the district’s human resources director, and Patrick Walsh, MA, as its marketing and communications director.

Carrillo brings nearly 20 years of human resources experience aligning business and people through the creation and implementation of HR programs and practices that improve individual and organizational performance. Previously, he was director of human resources with Precision Castparts in Southern California. Carrillo has a Master of Business Administration degree from Loyola Marymount University and attended the Advance Human Resources Executive Program at the University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

Walsh is a longtime public relations executive. Prior to joining the district full-time, he served as its contract Public Information Officer for the past two years and was a consultant to LTD for much of the past 25 years. Active in community affairs, Walsh is the past chair of the Lane County Poverty and Homelessness Board and currently serves on the boards of directors for Catholic Community Services of Lane County and Cornerstone Community Housing. He earned a Master of Arts degree in leadership- business from Bushnell University, a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and has completed executive programs in digital communications and corporate communications from the SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University.

“LTD is fortunate to have these two accomplished professionals join our dedicated executive team,” said Mark Johnson, the District’s interim general manager. “They serve in important positions that help LTD to connect with our communities through recruitment and retention of employees, and keeping the public informed about the District’s services and programs. In addition, they work to build the LTD team internally to ensure that policies and communications are at the forefront for building a great working environment for employees.”

Carrillo and Walsh join seven other directors who lead LTD departments and comprise the district’s leadership team reporting to the interim general manager.