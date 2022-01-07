Dan Leyendecker elected as CCRTA Board of Directors Chair

Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority’s (CCRTA) Board of Directors elected Dan Leyendecker as Board Chair. The election took place at the CCRTA Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, January 5th.

Appointed by the Nueces County Commissioners Court, Dan Leyendecker is currently in his third term as a member of the CCRTA Board of Directors. He previously served for two terms as Board Secretary.

Leyendecker will lead the CCRTA Board of Directors in supporting the CCRTA’s mission and vision. “Public transportation is critical to our local economy and serves as a first responder during crises and pandemics. I would like to thank Chairman Martinez’s leadership of the CCRTA through a generational pandemic and Winter Storm Uri. I am also grateful to CCRTA staff for going above and beyond each day. As Board Chair, I look forward to building on our strong public transportation system,” stated Leyendecker.

Leyendecker will be working closely with the CCRTA Board of Directors and the organization’s CEO, Jorge G. Cruz-Aedo. Cruz-Aedo has led the CCRTA for more than seven years and been a part of the CCRTA for more than a decade. “I’d like to congratulate Mr. Leyendecker on his election as Board Chair. Together, we will continue to develop accessible transportation for current and future generations,” said Mr. Cruz-Aedo.

Dan Leyendecker is currently the Managing Principal for Ardurra Group’s central region, which includes Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. Ardurra Group is a multidisciplinary firm, which provides engineering and construction services. Leyendecker is a Licensed Professional Engineer and a graduate of Texas A&M University.

Eddie Martinez completed his fourth and final term on the Board of Directors on January 5th. Martinez had served as Board Chair for two terms.

CCRTA’s Board of Directors consists of five appointees by the City of Corpus Christi, three appointees by Nueces County, and two appointees from the Small Cities Committee of Mayors. It is led by a board elected chairperson.