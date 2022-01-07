Vicinity Motor Corp. receives $3.5 million order for eight Vicinity™ Classic buses to First Transit

Vicinity Motor Corp., a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced the receipt of a new CAD $3.5 million purchase order from North American Private Transit Operator First Transit for eight Vicinity™ Classic buses.

Per the terms of the supply agreement, First Transit has ordered eight of the Company’s 35-foot Clean-Diesel Vicinity™ Classic buses for delivery in 2022. The Vicinity buses will service the city of Yellowknife, Canada.

“Our Vicinity™ Classic buses continue to prove their popularity within the North American transit market as we continue to attract exciting orders from our continent-wide base of satisfied customers,” said William Trainer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity Motor Corp. “Our ability to grow alongside our customers and fulfill many of their transit needs as a one-stop-shop is invaluable, particularly as many transit authorities begin to evaluate electric vehicles to supplement or replace their conventional diesel fleets in service today.

“I look forward to working closely with the team at First Transit to deliver these vehicles by end-of-year. Our goal is to improve the quality of public transit to the citizens of Yellowknife while concurrently reducing operating costs for transit operators – thereby creating sustainable value not only for our shareholders, but for all stakeholders,” concluded Trainer.