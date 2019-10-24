BYD to Highlight Zero Emission Technology at Fresno Conference

Build Your Dreams (BYD) will promote zero emission technology at the Fresno Regional Transportation Innovations Summit, serving as a sponsor and displaying its K9S battery-electric bus at the event.

The event showcases the latest in advanced, clean transportation technology and brings together businesses and individuals that have invested in new technologies.

“As the leader in battery electric vehicle technology, BYD is a great fit for a conference on transportation innovation,” said Patrick Duan, Vice President of BYD North America. “This conference is a great opportunity for the people of Fresno and California’s Central Valley to get an up-close look at our K9S and learn more about zero emission transit technology.”

BYD will display its 35-foot K9S battery-electric bus. The K9S, manufactured at BYD’s factory in Lancaster, California, has a range of up to 145 miles, seats 32, and can be charged in 4.5 to 5 hours.

The Fresno County Rural Transit Agency (FCRTA) purchased two K9S buses to serve individuals who live in the rural communities surrounding Fresno. The buses are projected to cost roughly $1 less per mile to operate than typical diesel-powered buses. The new buses no emissions, need no oil changes and offer dramatically lower maintenance costs.

The conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Elite Event Center, 4105 West Figarden Dr. in Fresno.

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com.