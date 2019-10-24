AMF-Bruns Announces Winner of 2nd Annual National Special-Needs School Bus Driver of the Year Award

AMF-Bruns of America, global leader in wheelchair & occupant securements is pleased to announce Freddie Phillips, Special-Needs Bus Driver, as the winner of the2nd annual AMF-Bruns National Special-Needs School Bus Driver of the Year Award. He works for East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish Schools in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

In addition to his responsibilities as a special-needs school bus driver, Freddie trains bus operators inlift-gate procedures, child restraint systems and car seat installation. He also participates in the school’s Extended School Services (ESS) program, helping students with learning challenges. When Hurricane Matthew flooded Baton Rouge with two feet of water in 2016, Mr. Phillips drove stranded people from nursing homes, houses and community centers to shelters, risking his own safety.

“The unsung heroes in the school bus community are dedicated special-needs bus drivers such as Freddie Phillips who go over and beyond the call of duty helping those with the greatest needs,” said Peter Haarhuis, AMF-Bruns CEO.

Freddie was recognized for this achievement and received his award at a special ceremony held at East Baton Rouge Parish Schools. Presenters included AMF-Bruns Sales Manager Steve Barker and EBR Special Education Transportation Supervisor Donna Broussard-Martin.

AMF-Bruns received a tremendous response from candidates across North America. As Peter noted:

“Choosing one winner amongst this extraordinary group of candidates was a difficult undertaking. Each nominated bus driver could have easily won the award. We thank everyone for their nominations.”

Nominations for the 3rd annual AMF-Bruns National Special-Needs School Bus Driver of the Year Award are being accepted. For more information, including criteria and application deadline, go to www.amfbrunsamerica.com/award.