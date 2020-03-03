BYD Adds Business Development Analyst for Latin America

BYD (Build Your Dreams) has named Marcela Cabrera Luna Business Development Analyst, Latin America. She will serve at BYD’s North American headquarters in downtown Los Angeles guiding the development of new business in Mexico and Latin America.

A transportation, utility, and clean technology expert with over 10 years’ experience creating business strategies, managing programs and accounts, and developing climate and sustainability policies, Luna was most recently a senior project manager at CALSTART. Prior to that, she was at Tesla. Luna has also been responsible for corporate social responsibility projects with Amazon Watch, which works to protect the rainforest and indigenous peoples of South America.

She is a member of the Board of Directors for Women in Cleantech and Sustainability.

“It’s wonderful to have a woman with Marcela’s background and expertise in electric mobility, solar, and renewable energy join our growing team,” BYD President North America Stella Li said. “Professionals like Marcela make our strong team that much stronger.”

Reporting to Li, Cabrera will expand BYD’s strategic outreach in Latin America. Luna holds a Master’s in International Studies from the University of San Francisco and a BS in Anthropology and Markets from the University of California, Berkeley.