55 more Alexander Dennis Enviro200 for trentbarton

Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), one of the world’s largest independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that bus operator trentbarton has placed an order for 55 Alexander Dennis Enviro200 single deck buses. Delivery will take place in spring 2020 and in early 2021.

Trentbarton is adding 55 single deckers from Britain’s leading bus builder to its award-winning fleet in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire. The new buses will continue a strong track record of investment and an established partnership between manufacturer and operator, taking the total number of Enviro200 buses built for the trentbarton and Kinchbus fleet since 2016 to 136. Once the new buses are in service, Enviro200s will account for nearly 50% of trentbarton and Kinchbus’ fleet.

Delivery of the first 30 buses is planned in spring 2020, with the remaining 25 to follow at the start of 2021. All will be 11.8m long and will have highly specified interiors designed to provide an unrivalled journey experience for passengers.

“Our customers love the 81 Enviro200 buses already in our fleet. So, we’re excited about providing their exceptional on-board experience to many more customers on more routes over the next 12 months,” Jeff Counsell, Managing Director at trentbarton and Kinchbus, said. “We remain committed to investing in our fleet, to attract and retain customers by making bus travel the transport mode of choice — by operating buses that are comfortable, clean, green and the perfect environment for relaxing or for keeping connected and productive on journeys.

“In partnership with ADL we have together developed and evolved the Enviro200 over the last five years. Our understanding of what customers want coupled with ADL’s appetite to develop the product has resulted in this being widely recognized as the best customer environment of any bus on the market today,” he added.

“We are delighted that trentbarton has chosen to upgrade its fleet with our Enviro200 for the fifth year in a row, and placed their biggest order with us to date,” Richard Matthews, Retail Sales Director at Alexander Dennis, said. “We tailor Britain’s favorite single decker bus to the high standards that trentbarton customers are accustomed to, and are convinced they will be popular with passengers, drivers and engineers alike.”