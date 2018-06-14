BusCon 2018 set to return to Indianapolis in October

The full conference schedule is up and registration is now open for BusCon 2018, which returns to the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis Oct. 1 to 3.

In addition to all the latest vehicles and technology on the show floor, this year’s educational sessions will touch on some of the hottest topics in transportation today, including a look at all-electric vehicle usage in differing applications and alternative fuels.

BusCon will also take a look at autonomous vehicles, including how they can impact paratransit users, as well as how autonomous shuttles are being used and what the future for the technology may look like down the road.

New for this year, the National Transit Institute will host two training sessions — “Overview of Transit Procurement for Senior Leadership” and “Transit Asset Management Implementation for Tier II Providers and Sponsors” — that are available for the first 50 attendees to RSVP for each. https://www.busconexpo.com/register/register For those interested in Lithium-ion battery technology, EnerDel will host two training courses, which will provide an overview of electrochemistry and discussions on Li-ion characteristics, life expectancy, and cell components, as well as designs that make for effective and safe battery solutions.

The United Motorcoach Association will also return to BusCon with two sessions on Monday, Oct. 1, including a look at how to expand your bus operation through diversification, which is ideal for those entering the motorcoach industry or for operators looking to get into using smaller-sized vehicles.

Additional topics being touched on this year, include forging relationships to improve mobility, how to use social media to sell your company, preparing your operation for pandemic such as this past flu season, and more.

BusCon will also bring the third installment of its popular Transit Maintenance Forum (TMF), which will take a look at some of the latest issues being faced by senior transit professionals and their maintenance teams around the nation, including a discussion on how to prevent bus fires with industry veteran Halsey King.

Now through Sept. 6, early birds can register for a Full Conference pass or the Transit Maintenance Forum for $115, which includes the educational sessions, keynote address, and all of the networking events. For more information and to register, visit www.busconexpo.com.

About BusCon

As North America’s biggest bus show for over 20 years, BusCon continues to provide bus manufacturers, bus technology, equipment, and product and service providers with an unmatched venue for face-to-face interaction with bus operators from all sectors of the marketplace. For more information about BusCon, visit www.BusConExpo.com.