RATP Dev USA selected to manage Santa Maria, California’s transit service

On June 7, 2018 RATP Dev USA, a national leader in public transit, announced it has been awarded the contract to manage Santa Maria Area Transit (SMAT), the transit services for the city of Santa Maria, California. The City of Santa Maria selected RATP Dev USA through a national competitive process that awarded the contract based on best value procurement. Contract services are set to begin July 1, 2018 and will cover an initial period of three years with seven additional one-year options. RATP Dev USA has appointed Ken Smithson to serve as SMAT’s new general manager.

“We’re impressed with the caliber, experience and resources of RATP Dev USA – from the local management team to the corporate staff,” said Austin O’Dell, the Transit Service Manager for the City of Santa Maria. “Mr. Rigler, president of RATP Dev USA, personally introduced himself to SMAT drivers and affirmed his commitment to Santa Maria. I am confident that the City made the right choice. The City looks forward to a successful relationship with our new transit contractor, and working with them to provide excellent public transit services to Santa Maria.”

Under the terms of the contract, RATP Dev USA will directly supervise SMAT’s daily operations for the fixed route and paratransit operating services in Santa Maria. The contract also includes a janitorial service. Presently, SMAT’s fleet consists of seven intercity buses, 10 demand response vehicles and 20 fixed-route buses.

In May, RATP Dev USA acquired Roadrunner Management Services, a provider of transportation services in Southern & Central California markets. With the SMAT contract, RATP Dev USA will further expand its footprint in the California marketplace.

“RATP Dev USA is excited to be part of Santa Maria Area Transit’s more than 40-year history of serving the City of Santa Maria, Orcutt and other unincorporated valley communities,” said Blaine Rigler, President of RATP Dev USA. “We’re excited for the opportunity to participate in Santa Maria’s growth and work alongside Santa Maria’s transit services manager to provide high quality fixed route and paratransit services.”

Located in the central coast region of California, oil and agriculture are big business for the city of Santa Maria. Santa Maria is also known for its valley wineries, Santa Maria-style barbecue, and a rich Chumash Indian heritage. Named an all-American city 1998, Santa Maria hosts the Allan Hancock College and Preisker Park- a draw for unusual birds via the Pacific Flyway. Though only covering an area of about 23 square miles, the relatively large population comprised of students, working residents, seniors, and visitors rely on safe, convenient and reliable transit from SMAT to conduct their daily activities.

To learn more about RATP Dev USA, visit www.ratpdevusa.com.