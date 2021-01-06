BISC/BusMARC Webinar Series: Motorcoach Winterization 2.0

Tuesday Jan. 5, the American Bus Association, in partnership with the Bus Industry Safety Council and the Bus Maintenance & Repairs Council, sponsored by ABC Companies, hosted a virtual meeting as part of their Virtual Safety and Maintenance Series.

The meeting, entitled Motorcoach Winterization 2.0, covered topics including maintenance of unused vehicles, increased pre-trip inspection and stocking processes, special fuel considerations, effective storage methods, and changing and maintaining vehicle equipment including fluids, seals and belts.

The meeting was moderated by BusMARC Chair Mike McDonal, Director of Regulatory Compliance and Industry Relations at Saucon Technologies. Panel members included industry experts Derek Brown (TEMSA), Dany Landry (ABC Companies), Robert Hitt (Prevost), Steve Kiner (Motor Coach Industries/New Flyer Industries), and Ben Kopp (Coach USA).

“Once we get back on the road, we get the public traveling again, the last thing we need is a breakdown,” McDonal said. “As soon as that bus gets to the side of the road, whether it has people on it or not, we just lost money on that trip and probably the next two after it, so all of these factors that we try to do ahead of time should surely benefit getting safely back onto the road.”

To register for any of the upcoming webinars between now and Feb. 4 visit Webinars « Categories « Events « American Bus Association (buses.org).