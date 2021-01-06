BISC/BusMARC Webinar Series: Tips and Tricks for Bus Operators with the FMCSA Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse

The American Bus Association’s education program is now offering a limited time series of educational webinars covering a variety of industry-related topics, the 2021 Virtual Safety & Maintenance Series by the Bus Industry Safety Council (BISC) and Bus Maintenance and Repair Council (BusMARC).

This past week’s opening session focused on Tips and Tricks for Bus Operators with the FMCSA Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse.

The meeting was sponsored and moderated by industry expert Tom Holden. Holden began his transportation career with Rose Chauffeured Transportation as Director of Transportation and General Manager. He is now a Managing Partner at the consultation firm, Transportation advisors LLC.

Serving as a guide for bus operators on how to conduct FMCSA queries, the meeting also reviewed tips, tricks, and common mistakes that operators make while navigating this new system.

Topics included industry safety and compliance requirements for the Clearinghouse process, including how to register your company, designating a C/TPA, purchasing a query plan, query types, and limited and full query results.

Click here to download the presentation.

Click here to view the recording.

If you missed one of ABA’s business-building webinars or just want to watch a webinar again, you can catch all of their on-demand webinars at Past Webinars « Categories « Events « American Bus Association (buses.org).