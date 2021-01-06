BISC/BusMARC Webinar Series: Getting Back to Work: Reviewing Driver Training Resources

As part of their ongoing education series, the American Bus Association hosted a virtual meeting entitled Getting Back to Work: Reviewing Driver Training Resources, with presenter Matthew Daecher, transportation safety specialist and President of Daecher Consulting Group.

According to the ABA, “considering how to approach evaluations of your drivers, equipment, and routes either on-board or en-route to detect areas where training or operational improvements should be made is something that we will all be approaching as we get back on the road.”

The webinar addressed the current environment for passenger transportation operations, focusing on pandemic recovery and returning to work smartly. Daecher discussed training techniques and evaluations for returning drivers, including primary instructional methods, training type comparisons, resources, and best practices.

To register for any of the upcoming webinars between now and Feb. 4 visit Webinars « Categories « Events « American Bus Association (buses.org).