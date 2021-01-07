BISC/BusMARC Webinar Series: Bus Operation 101: Shop Orientation

Thursday Jan. 7, the American Bus Association hosted a new edition of their ongoing educational web series, Bus Operation 101: Shop Orientation.

Moderated by BusMARC Chair and Director of Regulatory Compliance and Industry Relations at Saucon Technologies, Mike McDonal, with panel members Derek Brown (TEMSA), Dany Landry (ABC Companies), Robert Hitt (Prevost), Ben Kopp (Coach USA), and David Mailhot (Motor Coach Industries).

According to the ABA, “Motorcoach maintenance facilities come in all sorts of sizes and flavors depending on the space that you inhabit. However, knowing your way around the shop, and what types of tools you should keep there is something everyone should think about as they resume operations.”

Panel topics included criteria for outsourcing vehicle maintenance versus considerations for keeping maintenance in house, levels of vehicle maintenance, coach per technician ratio, technician types and qualifications, PPE and sanitization tips, inventory and equipment, and on-road repairs.

To register for upcoming webinars or to view past webinars, visit Webinars « Categories « Events « American Bus Association (buses.org).