BISC/BUSMARC WEBINAR SERIES: Back to Basics: Handling Open Campaigns and Vehicle Recalls

Thursday Feb. 4, as part of their ongoing educational webinar series, the American Bus Association hosted the latest presentation, Handling Open Campaigns and Vehicle Recalls.

This session’s discussion was led by BusMARC Chair Mike McDonal, Director of Regulatory Compliance and Industry Relations at Saucon Technologies. Additional panel members included Robert Hitt (Prevost), David Mailhot (MCI), Michael Anstead (ABC Companies), and Anilcan Kapucu (TEMSA).

According to the ABA, “A vehicle recall is often issued when a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle, equipment component, seat, or tire creates an unreasonable safety risk or fails to meet minimum federal safety standards.”

Panel discussion topics covered types of campaigns, campaign process and documentation, customer complaints or requests, identifying vehicles involved in a campaign, notification process of an NHTSA recall campaign, transferring buses within an internal fleet, filing a claim, purchasing and selling of processed coaches, availability of parts, reimbursement, warranty and campaign management, and internal warranty tracking.

