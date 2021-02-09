National Transit Database: Las Vegas RTC most cost-efficient bus-only transit system among top 50 transit agencies in the country

According to newly released data from the National transit Database (NTD), The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is among the top 50 transit systems by number of transit rides in the United States, and ranks number one as the most cost efficient bus-only system in the country.

The NTD publishes annual transit system statistics which include fare revenue, operating costs, ridership and fare subsidy. Since 2012, the RTC has had the lowest cost per ride for 7 of 8 years, and the lowest taxpayer subsidy every year, for the top 50 bus-only systems.

“As many of our community face health and financial challenges with COVID-19, we are particularly

pleased with the fact that the RTC has been able to make the most of our community’s valuable resources to serve Southern Nevada,” said Debra March, City of Henderson Mayor and RTC Chairwoman. “We recognize the great responsibility that is ours as stewards of public dollars, and we remain committed to providing public transportation to our community as efficiently as possible.”

When compared to the NTD top 50 bus-only systems across the country, the RTC uses fewer tax dollars per transit ride and operates at an overall lower cost per trip than any other agency. For more information and detailed reporting, visit https://www.transit.dot.gov/ntd.