Dallas Area Rapid Transit to provide transportation for Methodist vaccine event

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will provide transportation for the Methodist Hospital COVID-19 vaccination event in Dallas on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 4 and 5, 2021.

Over the course of the 2-day COVID-19 vaccination event at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, a joint effort between the City of Dallas and Methodist Health System, 3,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed to individuals in Group 1B (individuals 65 years and older and individuals with comorbidities) between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

DART will provide 7 staffed buses for the vaccination event, transporting individuals with verified appointments from remote parking lots to the vaccine location and back to their vehicles.