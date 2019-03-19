With Congress looking to move an infrastructure bill forward this spring, the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) released new research identifying at least $232 billion in critical public transportation investments. The findings were unveiled as part of a report that was released for the first time at APTA’s annual legislative conference on March 18, shedding light on significant industry needs.

“Bipartisan efforts to enact an infrastructure investment bill will provide a critically important opportunity to address the nation’s growing infrastructure needs,” APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas said. “APTA is ready to work with Congress and the administration to enact legislation that includes robust public transportation investment.”

APTA analyzed the impact of investment in public transportation, including the resulting long-term productivity enhancements, and found that $232 billion spent over 10 years would stimulate a 4-to-1 return of $928 billion in economic activity over the next 20 years.

“We’re pleased to see that both Congress and President Trump have said that an infrastructure bill is a major priority,” David M. Stackrow, APTA chair, said. “Significant investment in public transportation will strengthen our communities and advance a better quality of life for residents.”

The report includes APTA member-specific data on regional and local public transportation projects in the U.S., from those in need of major repair or maintenance to new priorities, including terminal constructions and electric bus fleets. Members identified more than $5 billion in cutting-edge electrification projects that would modernize systems nationwide.

APTA’s research figures come from three categories. First are projects in the capital investment grants pipeline, which are aimed at expanding public transit investment. The second category, called priority projects, covers an array of projects from construction of transit centers and bus garages to expanding the nation’s electric bus fleet, to security improvements, and park and rides. The third category is of state of good repair projects that include capital, safety and operating repairs and upgrades, and replacements of buses and trains. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, there is a $90 billion backlog of state of good repair needs.

The full report can be obtained at https://www.apta.com/resources/reportsandpublications/Documents/Infrastructure_Projects_Brief.pdf.

This release originally appeared on the APTA website. You can view it and additional comments on this story here.