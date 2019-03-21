FTA Updates March 18 – March 21

Innovative Transit Workforce Development FY 2012 Summative Evaluation Report Now Available

To help address transit workforce challenges, FTA awarded more than $7 million to 16 innovative transit workforce development projects in FY 2012. A Summary Evaluation Report of those projects is now available.

This investment identified promising innovative models for workforce development, including: 1) projects that support the training/professional development needs of blue-collar operations and maintenance workers; 2) projects that support or showcase innovative methods of encouraging youth to pursue careers in public transportation; and 3) models that demonstrate ways of leveraging investments in public transportation infrastructure to generate positive impacts in local employment, particularly in underserved communities.

FTA Releases FY2018 Report on Innovative Research Projects

FTA has published the FY 2018 Report on Public Transportation Innovation Research Projects, which describes FTA’s research and development projects active in FY 2018 and the results of those projects to date.

“FTA is proud of these research activities, and looks forward to seeing the results put into practice to enhance public transit industry services,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams.

FTA research priorities of safety, mobility innovation, and infrastructure are aligned with the Department of Transportation’s strategic priorities. Projects in these areas promote public transportation innovation to improve operations, enhance travelers’ experiences and drive economic growth.

Low or No Emission Program (Low-No Program) FY19 Funding Webinar to be Held April 11

At 2 p.m. EDT Thursday, April 11, FTA will host a webinar to provide more information about FTA’s Low-No Program and the FY 2019 notice of funding. Join FTA program staff to learn more about the funding opportunity, application eligibility and criteria, and the submission process. FTA issued its notice of funding opportunity for the Low-No program on March 18, 2019.

The Low-No Program will award funds competitively to designated recipients, states, local government authorities and Indian tribes for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses, including acquisition, construction, and leasing of required supporting facilities.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about the Low-No Program and how to apply before the application deadline of May 14, 2019.

