U.S. Department of Transportation Announced $85 Million Funding Opportunity for Technologically Advanced Transit Buses

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced on March 18 the opportunity for eligible applicants to apply for up to $85 million in competitive grant funds through FTA’s Low or No Emission (Low-No) Bus Program.

The Low-No Program helps project sponsors purchase or lease low- or no-emission vehicles that use advanced technologies for transit revenue operations, including related equipment or facilities.

“U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao and the U.S. Department of Transportation are committed to improving safety, rebuilding our transportation infrastructure, and preparing for the future with new technologies,” FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams said. “The Low-No Program supports these priorities.”

The FTA will award the grants to eligible recipients, which include public transit agencies, state transportation departments and tribes, on a competitive basis. Projects will be evaluated by criteria defined in federal law and in the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), including the applicant’s demonstration of need, the project’s benefits, project implementation strategy and capacity for implementing the project.

See instructions for applying in the “FIND” module of grants.gov with funding opportunity ID FTA-2019-002-TPM-LowNo. Complete proposals must be submitted electronically through the grants.gov “APPLY” function by May 14, 2019. The NOFO will be available for public inspection in the Federal Register on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2019 appropriated $85 million in FY 2019 for grants under the Low-No Program, authorized by 49 U.S.C. 5339(c).

This release originally appeared on the FTA website. You can view it here.