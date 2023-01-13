ABC takes customization in new directions at UMA Expo 2023

ABC Companies a leading provider of motorcoach, transit and specialty passenger transport equipment and industry leader in electric mobility solutions in the USA and Canada, brings a luxury motorcoach experience to UMA EXPO 2023. The exclusive distributor of Van Hool motorcoaches will showcase its flagship Van Hool CX45 and CX35 models on the show floor at ABC Booth #1601. The fully-loaded EXPO models integrate an expansive array of available features and upgrades that reflect the latest trends in graphic applications, high-end interior finishes and enhanced driver functionality. “Passengers expect and demand a luxury transportation experience today”, said Roman Cornell, President and CCO, ABC Companies. “These enhanced models demonstrate a fully-immersive passenger experience with features that can be specified on new equipment, or in some cases, retro-fitted to late model coaches to achieve a major impact on riders and create a truly premium experience”.

Feedback from customers, their drivers and the traveling public all contribute to ABC’s continuous updates and evolution of the CX product lines. 2023 Van Hool CX models expand on upgrades in recent years – ranging from a fully restyled cabin interior with relocated lavatory and upgraded passenger entry to enlarged driver’s area with integrated digital dash. New features that top off the list for 2023 are driven by customer requests and include Smart Wheel, Predictive Cruise Control, engine mounted A/C compressor, a relocated holding tank and electric radiator fans. The new 2023 Van Hool CX45 also integrates numerous improvements both interior (climate control, seat fabrics) and exterior (body, tires, wheels), as well as electrical and lighting upgrades, as well as electronic leveling control.

Visitors to ABC booth #1601 can view the “blacked out” theme graphics featured on the Van Hool CX35. This fully-loaded demo is designed for major impact from outside in. Featuring a black matte tone-on-tone wrap – designed, printed and installed by ABC Graphics – the vehicle offers an impactful way to achieve a fresh new look that showcases an operator’s brand. “For a modest investment in new or existing equipment, custom coach graphics are a great way to refresh an operators’ brand and image, allowing them to stand out in their market while travelling on the road every day”, said Thom Peebles, Vice President-Marketing ABC Companies. “Our expert graphics team of designers and installers can customize graphics and create designs to meet any operators’ specific market strategy.”

Onboard the CX35, passenger amenities and high-end finishes are designed to impress with immersive ambient lighting, modified contoured parcel racks with (2) 15” & (2) 23” monitors, sleek seating-featuring leather inserts and piping, card tables, USB outlets. Owners and drivers will appreciate the 360 exterior view camera system, ViriCiti Telematics System, mirrorless rearview cameras, LED sequencing turn signals, docking and fog lights and more. The show floor unit also includes generous driver, passenger and safety features– all standard on this model.

Of course, all ABC products are fully-supported by a parts and service network that spans the U.S. and Canada. 24/7 Customer Care and technical support, as well as warranty care and technician training are readily available to keep fleets moving. ABC also offers a variety of financing options to fleet operators. Visitors can inspect the customized Van Hool CX35 and the new 2023 Van Hool CX45 throughout UMA EXPO 2023. ABC Sales, PartsSource and Service representatives will be on hand for questions, requests and more information about Van Hool and all ABC premium ground transportation products, offering diverse fleet options from 8 to 81 passenger vehicles.