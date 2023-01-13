Temsa announces in-house financial services “Temsa Financial Services”

Temsa announces Temsa Financial Services, a new and more affordable way to acquire its highly innovative and comfortable motorcoaches.

Temsa Financial Services is the result of a collaboration between Temsa, the company that sets the standard in innovative and sustainable mobility and Auxilior Capital Partners, North America’s fastest growing sales catalyst, finance company. Temsa Financial Services offers customers affordable acquisition methods for its full line of motorcoaches with fast, frictionless service.

Fatih Kozan, Temsa’s Managing Director commented, “a branded finance offering is part of the total solution Temsa North America now offers its clients and aligns with our goal to be among the world’s most customer-centered businesses. We chose the Auxilior team, because of their long and successful history in rolling out finance programs and enabling sales and market share growth for their partners. In addition, our value of innovation is aligned, so we knew that providing our clients with a seamless finance experience enabled by world-class technologies and focus on service was guaranteed.”

Fatih Kozan, Temsa’s Managing Director continued, “One of the criteria of paramount importance was to partner with an organization that we believed would be good stewards of our growing and prestigious brand. The choice was clear based on the marquee brands with which the Auxilior leadership team has been associated.”

Mr. Don Campbell, Auxilior’s Chief Risk Officer, and Temsa Financial Services Executive Leader, said, “we’re so pleased to partner with Temsa. Our organizations have synergies and common corporate cultures and beliefs, which will result in the best financial solutions being offered to Temsa’s clients.”

Temsa Financial Services enables clients to be approved for up to $350,000 with application only. Lower total cost of ownership takes on new meaning with customized finance structures to meet clients’ business and balance sheet needs. Temsa Financial Services’ Finance Executives are experienced deal engineers who understand how to structure transactions to help clients get more of what they need — whether it’s additional motorcoaches for their existing fleet or more fully featured, innovative Temsa models.

Ronnie DeMarco, Temsa Financial Services VP of Sales said, “Our organizations are connected at every level from executive sponsorship through the sales and closing processes. This connection ensures maximum focus and attention on Temsa’s clients, and I believe that together, we’re offering a best-in-class product with the added feature of affordability.”

Temsa Financial Services’ Finance Executives are aligned geographically with Temsa’s seasoned team of Regional Sales Managers. Temsa clients can count on fast approvals, timely communications regarding their finance transactions and seamless closings. Temsa Regional Sales Executives confidently connect their clients with Temsa Financial Services, who take the finance process from front to back.

By continually enhancing its product and service offerings, Temsa expects its North American sales to double and continue its mission to be the human-centered technology company which provides smart and sustainable mobility solutions to the world for more pleasant journeys.