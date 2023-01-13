ABC features custom upfit Ford E-Transit Sunset Van at UMA Expo 2023

ABC Companies a leading provider of motorcoach, transit and specialty passenger transport equipment and industry leader in electric mobility solutions in the USA and Canada, unveils another new edition to its EV product lineup at UMA EXPO 2023. The 2022 Sunset Van Ford E-Transit High Roof model will be on display at Booth #1601. This cutting-edge EV option reflects ABC’s focus on offering a diverse range of choices to help operators stretch their fleet utilization. “The Ford E-Transit Sunset Van offers an excellent gateway vehicle for owners who want to begin adding EV options to their fleets, with minimum investment in charging infrastructure, technician and driver training”, said Roman Cornell, President and CCO, ABC Companies.

As they consider and determine their long-term fleet power approach, this uniquely versatile vehicle can help operators to reimagine and expand service to markets ranging from executive shuttles to senior-living transport. With zero-emissions, best-in-class features and ADA accessibility, the custom upfit by Sunset Vans also meets the needs for service routes that prohibit engine idling. This vehicle can also address the growing demand for operators who provide environmentally friendly transport options. Built on a fully integrated OEM produced chassis and EV drive system, the Ford E-Transit brings all the benefits of clean electric power. Offering smart curb appeal, safety features, along with thoughtful passenger, and driver comforts.

ABC utilizes industry leading manufacturers like Ford and innovative upfitters such as Sunset Vans to bring cutting edge EV options to customers. The economical, zero emissions 2022 Sunset Van Ford E-Transit High Roof Extended Length model adds to an expansive portfolio of options ABC offers for right sizing vehicles to customer requests and needs. ABC proudly offers electric and internal combustion powered options from a number of quality manufacturers ranging from basic shuttle vans built on the Ram ProMaster and Ford Transit chassis up to Turtle Top Executive editions based on the Freightliner and Ford F-600 chassis for a truly premium transportation experience.

Visitors can inspect the custom upfit zero emissions 2022 Sunset Van Ford E-Transit HR EL model at ABC Booth #1601 during the 2023 UMA Expo. ABC Sales, PartsSource and Service representatives and management will be on hand for questions, requests and more information about this and all ABC premium ground transportation products.