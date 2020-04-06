ABC Companies shares “What Moves You” video to support motorcoach industry

Thom Peebles of ABC Companies shared this message and video to support the motorcoach industry during the COVID-19 crisis:

Motorcoach Industry Family:

As we weather the storm of this economy, we must come together to make our industry’s voice heard. Attached is a video designed to share with friends, family and most importantly; government representatives.

Our goals are simple:

Remind everyone that motorcoaches move us all

that motorcoaches move us all The economy needs us to return to health

to return to health We need government support to survive.

The Opportunity:

Looking forward, there is another objective we can all get behind. This pandemic provides a one-time opportunity to build awareness for our industry so we can emerge even stronger. We have been silently improving the travelling experience for millions of passengers, with amenities, comfort, and convenience that easily surpasses airline and train travel, yet we are still often overlooked. Now is our time to ask for support and get the credit our industry deserves.

The Ask:

Share, like and forward this video to anyone with an email address using #dontmissourbus

with an email address using Forward photos of your passengers; from champions to visitors and voters to marketing @abc-companies .com we can share our great industry

Thank you and we look forward to moving America once again!

Thom Peebles