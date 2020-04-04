Home»Channels»Uncategorized»Mountain Line (NAIPTA) RFP for Strategic Planning Services

Mountain Line (NAIPTA) RFP for Strategic Planning Services

Posted in Uncategorized

Posted by

PROFESSIONAL –
STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PLANNING SERVICES

RFP No. 2020-106

RFP ISSUANCE DATE:      Friday, March 20, 2020

SUBMITTAL DUE DATE AND TIME:     Friday, May 1, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. AZ time

SUBMITTAL LOCATION:     Mountain Line, 3773 N. Kaspar Dr., Flagstaff, AZ 86004

TWO-STEP PROCESS:     This is a two-step solicitation. The successful Respondent, if any, will be selected at the end of the RFP process.

QUESTIONS:     All questions must to be submitted via email only by 5:00 PM, Friday, April 17, 2020. Answers to questions and other clarifications will be in the final Addenda issued through Mountain Line Website.

SEE THE FULL RFP HERE >>

Leave a Reply