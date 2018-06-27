ABA and NTA respond to Supreme Court ruling on travel ban

ABA releases statement on Supreme Court ruling to uphold Trump Administration travel ban

In response to the Supreme Court ruling to uphold the Trump Administration’s travel ban on nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, Peter Pantuso, president & CEO of the American Bus Association (ABA), released the following statement.

“Instead of showing America is open for business, this decision sends the wrong message and could have a negative economic and cultural impact. While we agree the security of our nation is the number one priority, we also recognize security comes from having a strong thriving economy, which international tourism supports. In short, there needs to be a balance. In the wake of this ruling, the Administration still has the opportunity to clarify that the U.S. does welcome legitimate international travelers, and we hope it will consider further action to demonstrate America is truly “open for business”.”

Motorcoach travel and tourism generates more than 1.4 million jobs in communities across the United States, paying more than $62 billion in wages and benefits.

NTA responds to ruling on travel ban

Following yesterday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the travel ban initiated by the Trump administration, National Tour Association (NTA) President Pam Inman issued this statement:

“NTA has long advocated for freedom of travel … underscored by security. We’ve seen that when you roll up the welcome mat, there’s a ripple of rejection. Some travelers, even though not directly affected by the ban, perceive the U.S. as an unwelcoming destination. We have consulted with NTA members who handle inbound-U.S. travel, and while some have seen no loss of business, others experienced cancellations and reported a reduced interest in visiting the United States. Moving forward, we hope the U.S. government will employ policies and actions that keep us safe without deterring legitimate travelers and disrupting an important economic sector.”