Davey Coach Sales unveils 2019 VanTerra by Turtle Top

Davey Coach Sales recently unveiled the new 2019 Turtle Top VanTerra at their annual Customer Appreciation Day event. Davey Coach Sales is one of the leading distributors of the Turtle Top brands and welcomed the opportunity to share it with their valued customers.

“The changes they made to this model offer more comfort and convenience for our customers,” said Josh Davey, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The new VanTerra offers several upgrades from the previous model, which was released 20 years ago. The most noticeable upgrade is the nosecap window. There is added head clearance so standing upright isn’t a challenge for some taller users. Turtle Top also provided additional floor length, which allows for extra legroom or daytrip luggage space. The most exciting changes are the ones that aren’t as noticeable, though. Turtle Top has removed some unnecessary reinforcements without compromising the safety or structural integrity of the build. This change also eliminates some of the vehicle weight. The other major change is the move toward standardizing parts for both the single and dual tire model.”

John Walsh, President and COO said, “We are thrilled to showcase the new VanTerra model. Our customers look to Davey Coach Sales to offer them the most value and style for their investment. The upgrades and changes made to this model are exactly what our customers are interested in, so we appreciate that Turtle Top has listened to feedback from customers and dealers to offer another great bus.”

About Davey Coach Sales

Representing over 16 manufacturers, Davey Coach Sales (http://www.daveycoach.com) has been one of the leading dealers of new and used buses in North America since 1992. Davey Coach Sales is consistently awarded Top Distributor honors by customers and manufacturers alike for 20 years. As the leader in the Specialized Transportation Vehicle Industry our emphasis on quality and customer satisfaction continues to stimulate our growth. Davey Coach Sales is a portfolio company of Progress Equity Partners, a Denver-based private equity investment firm. The principals of Progress Equity are relationship driven, long-term investors and have been partnering with owners and management teams to build industry leading companies since 1993 (https://www.progressequity.com).