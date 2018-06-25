Westmatic Corporation announces new California office

Westmatic, a large vehicle wash system manufacturer, announced the company’s newest regional office on June 25, 2018. It is located in Torrance, California.

“The new Torrance location will provide sales support, parts and service for Westmatic’s west coast customers.” states Steve Wawro, President of Westmatic. “Our new Key Account Manager for California, Mattias Nilsson, and Johanna Sundell, Westmatic’s Global Group Marketing Director will operate out of this new facility.”

Since 1974, Westmatic has specialized in the design and manufacture of automated wash systems for buses, trucks and trains. Westmatic’s systems are designed and engineered to exceed some of the world’s most stringent regulations for the use of water and power resources. Unique to Westmatic is the RENAREN water purification system. Standard on many European systems, the RENAREN uses electro flocculation to purify oil mixed waste water. Water can reach a purification level of more than 99% prior to discharge into the sewage system.