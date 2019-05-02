10th Annual Don Carnahan Grant Open for Applications

Grant provides up to $50,000 in smart fleet technology to help keep students safe

Zonar, a leader in smart fleet technology, in partnership with the National Association of Pupil Transportation (NAPT), recently announced the Don Carnahan Memorial Grant is now open for applications. This is the 10th year of the Don Carnahan Memorial Grant, which gives school districts the opportunity to receive up to $50,000 in smart fleet hardware technology to help keep students safe and increase the efficiency and effectiveness of pupil transportation programs. Since 2011, Zonar has donated more than $500,000 in technology to over a dozen school districts and contractors across the United States and Canada.

“We’re happy to continue partnering with Zonar for the 10th annual Don Carnahan Memorial Grant, knowing that Zonar has always made the safety of passengers on the road their top priority,” Mike Martin, executive director at NAPT, said. “Through our partnership, our members will have access to Zonar technology and support that makes it easier for them to protect the students that ride buses every day.”

Grant recipients can apply for Zonar fleet management technology, including Electronic Verified Inspection Reporting (EVIR®); high-definition GPS fleet tracking with live delivery of vehicle performance, subsystem and diagnostic information in one device (V4™); student tracking (Z Pass™); and Ground Traffic Control® web-based software; and real-time driver coaching (Zonar Coach).

“In a perfect world, every school bus fleet would be equipped with technology to accurately track routes, provide real-time vehicle performance reporting and monitor the movement and location of each student passenger,” H. Kevin Mest, senior vice president of passenger services at Zonar, said. “This grant allows school districts and contractors to up-level their safety, compliance and efficiency by leveraging Zonar’s leading portfolio of smart fleet management solutions.”

To be considered for the Don Carnahan Memorial Grant, applicants must be current NAPT members at the time of submission. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis throughout 2019 and applicants will be considered for full and partial grants of up to $50,000 in hardware costs.

For additional information on the Don Carnahan Memorial Grant or to apply, visit https://www.zonarsystems.com/articles/don-carnahan-memorial-grant-application/

This release originally appeared on the Zonar website. You can view it here.