Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority Awards Contract to Operate New Shuttle Service to MV Transportation

MV Transportation, Inc., a recognized leader in passenger transportation services, recently announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide airport transportation shuttle services to the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority (RDU) for its new ParkRDU Express product beginning May 1, 2019.

Raleigh–Durham International Airport is the main airport serving Raleigh, Durham, and the surrounding Research Triangle region of North Carolina. The airport offers passenger service to 66 destinations with over 400 average daily departures. Under the terms of the five-year contract, MV will design and implement a new high-quality shuttle service to be available 24-hours per day that minimizes passenger transit times between ParkRDU Express and the two RDU terminals. MV will be responsible for all operations, including maintenance, dispatch and scheduling, safety and customer service.

With an emphasis on customer convenience, passengers parked in the Express lot will be picked up at or near their cars shortly after parking. MV’s “Trunk to Terminal” service will provide passengers with the estimated time of shuttle arrival and pick-up details through a customer-facing mobile app. Additionally, during non-peak times, riders will be able to push a button on the app to be picked up at their car and delivered directly to the terminal.

“RDU is launching the Express product to meet our customers’ demand for a convenient parking option that delivers great value,” David Freedman, authority senior vice president and chief revenue officer, said. “With our partner MV, known for innovative, safe and reliable service delivery, RDU is confident that travelers will love this new option.”

“We are excited about our partnership with RDU and appreciate the confidence the board has placed in MV,” MV Transportation Senior Vice President Steve Trinkle, who will oversee operations, said. “We look forward to bringing new and innovative ideas that enhance the overall passenger experience as people begin and end their journeys at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.”

MV’s new contract with RDU extends the company’s long history of providing transportation services to North Carolina communities, with additional services offered in Raleigh, Cary, Salisbury, and Jacksonville.

This release originally appeared on the MV Transportation website. You can view it here.