WMATA upgrades fleet with up to 694 new buses from New Flyer

New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”), the U.S. subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (“NFI Group”), the largest transit bus and motorcoach manufacturer and parts distributor in North America, today announced that New Flyer will deliver up to 694 heavy-duty Xcelsior® transit buses (or 788 equivalent units) to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (“WMATA”) as part of a five-year contract award.

The contract will be comprised of forty-foot compressed natural gas (“CNG”), forty-foot clean diesel, sixty-foot CNG, and sixty-foot diesel heavy-duty transit buses to support WMATA’s goal of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, and further deliver on high-capacity WMATA routes, with the sixty-foot buses offering 115-passenger capacity. Funding was supported by Federal Transit Administration (“FTA”) grants.

“New Flyer is proud to support WMATA in its pursuit of reducing emissions and delivering efficient public transit solutions on high-capacity bus routes,” said Wayne Joseph, President, New Flyer of America. “We are honored to further build our 15-year relationship with integrated, sustainable transportation to move Washingtonians across the nation’s growing Capitol and in partnership with a leading agency in public transportation.”

WMATA’s Metrobus, the sixth busiest bus agency in America, provides more than 100 million trips per year in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. Since 2001, New Flyer has delivered nearly 1,400 buses to WMATA, with propulsions including electric hybrid, zero-emission battery-electric, and low-emission CNG.

In 2018, New Flyer committed to leading collaboration, cooperation, and the technological advancement of Smart Mobility in North America. It also became the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign onto the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities, which supports collaboration in developing multimodal, integrated cities through technology-driven innovation. For information on Shared Mobility Principles, visit www.sharedmobilityprinciples.org.

The NFI Group has over 50 years of experience in manufacturing zero-emission buses (ZEBs), and has the most electric buses on the road in America.