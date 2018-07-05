Khaled Shammout joins Cincinnati Metro as director of transit development

Khaled Shammout has joined Cincinnati Metro as the director of transit development. He is responsible for overseeing Cincinnati Metro’s planning department, infrastructure and transit center design and construction, as well long-term and strategic planning.

Shammout is an accomplished professional with expertise in public transit planning, advanced data collection and analysis, strategic planning, transit operations, ITS technology, transit facility design and project management. Prior to joining Cincinnati Metro, he served as director of transit planning for Palm Beach County, Fla., where he managed all planning-related activities for Palm Tran, including scheduling, grants and DBE monitoring. He has also held leadership roles with Makkah Mass Rail Transit, in Saudi Arabia, and the Jacksonville (Fla.) Transportation Authority, in addition to serving as a planner for the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA), in Columbus.

He holds Master of Science degrees in civil engineering and city and regional planning, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in architecture, from The Ohio State University.

Cincinnati Metro is a non-profit, tax-funded public service of the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, providing about 14 million rides per year.