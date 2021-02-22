WANTED: DIESEL TECHNICIANS IN

BALLSTON SPA, AVON, LIVERPOOL & POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Matthews Buses, Inc. has an opening for Diesel Technicians.

We are seeking motivated individuals with the following experience, who can work independently:

Valid New York State Driver’s License/CDL a plus

Strong knowledge of electrical trouble shooting and multi-plex diagnosis

Experience with Cummins, Detroit and Freightliner preferred

Experience with New York State DOT inspection regulation

Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience preferred in automotive or medium truck repair.

Matthews Buses offers company paid training for Cummins, Detroit and Freightliner. Excellent pay and a full benefits package including health, dental, 401k program with generous company match, holidays, and paid time off.

Qualified candidates should apply to:

Linda Wells

lwells@matthewsgroupinc.com

Job Descriptions:

Service Technician

Reports to: Location Service Manager FLSA Status: Non-Exempt (Hourly)

Department: Service Classification: 6-Craft Worker

Position Summary

Ensure that Matthews Buses, Inc. provides effective service to our customers in a professional and timely manner. Represents Matthews Buses, Inc. in a positive and professional manner and demeanor in all interactions with customers, suppliers, and company contacts.

Key Result Areas

Performs vehicle diagnostics (engine, drivetrain, electrical & chassis) to determine malfunction and repairs needed. Performs PDI’s, installation of options and repairs needed to ensure full functionality according to specifications. Works closely with NYS DOT Inspectors. Provides technical assistance to customers to help troubleshoot and repair equipment. Performs scheduled and unscheduled maintenance on buses in accordance with manufacturers’ recommendations, statutory requirements and departmental policies and procedures. Perform diagnostics and repairs on wheel chair lifts, mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical systems. Completes brake system performance tests and diagnostics. Performs on-board diagnostics and repairs on A/C systems. Prepares detailed records and reports in a timely manner. Performs other related duties as assigned.

Requirements:

Valid NYS driver license. CDL preferred – if holder of CDL will comply with all DOT regulations High school diploma or equivalent. Five (5) years diesel mechanic experience Intermediate diesel engine knowledge. Basic air brake knowledge. Demonstrated proficiency in relevant software and basic computer skills specifically in Microsoft Office products, programs and applications. Skill to utilize database systems when required. Will be required to successfully complete all required training to achieve “CERTIFIED” training status. Work requires physical strength and agility sufficient to safely perform all essential functions. Must supply and maintain own tools. Position requires bending, kneeling, crawling, climbing, walking, stooping, and pushing/pulling up to a maximum of 100 pounds. Must be able to regularly lift and move up to 10 pounds and frequently lift up to 25 pounds and lift up to 75 pounds on an occasional basis. Knowledge of methods, materials, tools, and standard practices of the diesel mechanic field. Proficiency in communicating effectively both orally and in writing. Skilled in the use of tools, machines, and testing instruments. Capability to read and understand technical manuals. Knowledge and/or experience with CNG, propane and diesel engines. Understand and adhere to all Company Safety policies; proper use of appropriate safety PPE at all times. Must be able to fulfill essential job functions in a consistent state of alertness and safe manner.

Road/Service Technician – New York

Reports To: Service Manager FLSA Status: Non-Exempt (Hourly)

Department: Service Classification: 6-Craft Worker

Position Summary



Examines vehicles and confers with customers to determine malfunction and repairs needed. Performs repairs needed at customer’s facility and or Matthews Buses New York shop facilities to ensure full functionality according to specifications. Reviews performance reports and documentation from customers and inspects malfunctioning or damaged product to determine the nature and scope of the problem. Analyzes and reviews findings to determine the source of a problem and recommends repair, replacement, or other corrective action. Serves as the communication link between the customer and Matthews Buses New York to help ensure that effective service is provided to the customer. Work is performed under limited supervision and reports directly to the Service Manager at each facility.

Key Result Areas

Provides technical assistance on customer site and/or at Matthews Buses New York facilities to help troubleshoot and repair buses Performs scheduled and unscheduled maintenance on buses in accordance with manufacturers’ recommendations, statutory requirements and departmental policies and procedures. Diagnose and repair diesel powered engines Installs new or modified equipment to ensure full functionality according to specifications Identifies and repairs diesel air intake and fuel sytems including but not limited to turbochargers, piping and couplers, charge air cooler and related parts and components. Detects and repairs bus transmission electronic control systems, removes and replaces transmissions. Analyzes and repairs wheel chair lift, mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical systems, repairs and replaces hydraulic cylinders. Dismantles devices to gain access to and remove defective parts. Examines form and texture of parts to detect the imperfections. Inspects used parts to determine changes in dimensional requirements. Diagnoses pneumatic system defects and repairs or replaces pneumatic system motors, switches, valves, and interlock system components. Performs repairs to internal and external bus lighting systems, vehicle safety equipment, horn, windshield wipers, mirrors, and lights. Completes brake system performance tests and diagnostics, relines brakes, and replaces valves, switches, hardware, slack adjusters, and other foundation brake parts and components. Identifies and repairs electrical systems including multiplex computer systems. Performs on-board computer diagnostics of major bus components including engines, transmissions, A/C and multiplex electrical systems. Repairs hydraulic systems on buses. Diagnoses and repairs defects in steering and suspension systems. Analyzes and repairs engine cooling system and components. Removes and repairs or replaces radiators, cooling fan, hydraulic fan drive system components, thermostats, water pumps, belts, hoses and other related cooling systems. Diagnose and repair air conditioning malfunctions. Determine causes of operation errors and deciding what to do about it. Maintains parts inventory of assigned service van. If assigned a service van operates it in safe manner and follow all safety operating procedures. Ensures that appropriate safety and housekeeping standards are maintained in all assigned work areas. Represents Matthews Buses New York in a positive and professional image and demeanor in all customer, supplier, and intra-company contacts. Performs other related duties as assigned.

Minimum Requirements:

A high school diploma or equivalent. Three years of equivalent combination of education, training and experience which provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities. Five (5) years diesel mechanic experience Intermediate diesel engine knowledge. Preferably with Cummins engines. Basic air brake knowledge with two (2) years experience. Demonstrated proficiency in relevant software and basic computer skills specifically in Microsoft Office products, programs and applications. Familiar with DOT regulations in the State of New York.

Certifications or Licenses:

Valid NYS CDL driver’s license. Must be maintained throughout employment. All Cummins ISB/ISL, Thomas & Freightliner trainings/certifications as required by management.

Selection & Performance Factors: