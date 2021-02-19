Kreg Keesee re-elected SORTA Chair; Robert Harris as Vice Chair

The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) has re-elected Kreg Keesee as chair of the SORTA Board for 2021. Robert Harris was elected vice chair.

Kreg Keesee is the Chief Operating Officer for Michelman, Inc. Prior to Michelman he spent 18 years at Sun Chemical where he held leadership positions in supply chain, information technology and graphic services. He started his career as a commercial lender with Michigan National Bank and spent eight years working in Procter and Gamble’s food and beverage division. He received his degree in economics and later a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

Robert Harris is an inclusion consultant at Bridges for a Just Community. Previously, he worked as director for the Cincinnati region for Ohio Technology-Related Assistance Information Network (TRAIN) and as the education and training coordinator for the Cincinnati Human Relations Commission. He has served on several local boards and commissions, including a prior term on the SORTA Board of Trustees. Harris received his B.A. in community development and community relations, as well as in printmaking from the University of Cincinnati.

SORTA is also pleased to announce the appointments of four new members to the board of trustees: Alyson Beridon, attorney with Brandstetter, Stranch & Jennings; Chelsea Nuss, Forest Park City Councilwoman, Sonja Taylor, former chief of staff for former Commissioner Victoria Parks; and Larry J. Thompson, president of the Laborers International Union of North America, Local 265.

Following the successful passage of Issue 7, SORTA is now governed by a 16-member volunteer citizens’ board of trustees. Ten trustees are appointed by Hamilton County and six are appointed by the City of Cincinnati. Three of the Hamilton County appointees are non-voting trustees representing Butler, Clermont and Warren counties.