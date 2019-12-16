Walter Frankiewicz of Haldex made new board director of HDMA

Haldex EVP Walter Frankiewicz, was recently nominated and ratified as a member of the Board of Directors for the Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association (HDMA).

The HDMA is a division of the Motor Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) and represents the commercial vehicle suppliers’ division of MEMA. Frankiewicz will simultaneously step in as the Vice Chairman of the Heavy Duty Business Forum (HDBF), a working group of the HDMA. By providing his insights and vision for the future, Frankiewicz will now take on a significant role influencing the vision for the future of commercial vehicle supplier industry.

“I am honored to step in as a member of the Board of Directors at the HDMA and I look forward to continue the work of the HDMA to advance the motor vehicle industry from a new vantage point. With an ever-evolving market both on a macro as well as on a micro level, the work done by the HDMA and MEMA is more important now than ever and I’m excited to contribute with my experience and knowledge,” Frankiewicz said following the announcement.

The HDMA is well known among commercial vehicle suppliers for its unparalleled member engagement, excellent member functions and regularly supplies members with market intelligence on advanced and disruptive technologies.

The new assignments will not affect Frankiewicz’s current roles within Haldex. He will continue as EVP Americas at Haldex and create a closer bond between Haldex, the HMDA and the MEMA.

“The future is based around relevant and business-driving partnerships. It will become more rare for individual companies to succeed on their own without the collaborative efforts of like focused companies. Partnership is the new leadership and I intend to enhance the impact our partnerships and collaboration can make,” Frankiewicz said.

For further information, visit http://corporate.haldex.com/en.

About Haldex

Over 100 years of powerful innovation gives Haldex unsurpassed expertise when it comes to braking systems and air suspension systems for heavy trucks, trailers and buses. We live and breathe our business with the goal to deliver robust and technically superior solutions which is founded in a deep insight in our customer’s reality. Through focusing on our core competences and the passion we all share, we achieve the agility and flexibility that the market demands. Innovative collaborations aren’t only the core of our products, but our philosophy. Our 2300 employees, spread out across four continents, challenge the conventional on a daily basis in order to secure that the products we deliver create a unique value to our customers and the end users. We are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and have a turnover of approximately 5 billion SEK.