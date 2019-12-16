MCTS Surprises Riders with Holiday Gift Giveaways, Pop-Up Caroling at Bus Stops

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is celebrating the holiday season by surprising riders with gifts and ‘pop-up’ caroling at bus stops.

On Tuesday, December 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., members of the Milwaukee Choristers will sing holiday carols at the bus stop on the southwest corner of Water Street and Wisconsin Avenue, in front of Chase Tower. MCTS staff will be on hand to distribute gifts — including holiday ornaments, candy, and passes for free bus rides.

In addition to Tuesday’s festive event, MCTS employees and the Milwaukee Choristers will also be riding the bus and visiting various bus stops on Wednesday to surprise and thank riders with gifts and caroling.

About the Milwaukee Choristers

A chorus of 75 mixed voices, the Milwaukee Choristers perform a variety of classical and contemporary music, spirituals and Broadway/American tunes. They began in November 1933 when a group of nearly 20 graduates of Milwaukee’s Riverside High School A Cappella Choir decided to meet, rehearse and, if possible, perform. With their high school conductor, Ellen Sargeant, on the podium, the dream was fulfilled, and the rest is history. Find concert details and tickets at www.milwaukeechoristers.org.

About the Milwaukee County Transit System

MCTS, which was honored this year with a prestigious Innovation Award from the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), has grown from a single horse-drawn streetcar in 1860 to the largest transit system in the state. With a fleet of 370 clean diesel buses and a dedicated team of 1,000+ drivers, mechanics and administrative staff, MCTS is proud to provide 30 million rides annually.