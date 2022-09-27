VIA Motors sells 2,000 Class 3 Electric Chassis Cabs to Pegasus Specialty Vehicles

Via Motors, a leading electric commercial vehicle manufacturer with proven advanced electric drive technology and sustainable mobility solutions for a wide variety of Class 2 – 5 electric commercial vehicles applications, today announced that it has received a purchase order for 2,000 Class 3 VIA electric cutaway chassis cabs from Pegasus Specialty Vehicles. Pegasus will leverage the flexibility of VIA’s commercial products to build Type A school buses, electric shuttles and paratransit buses. Pegasus has a dealership network throughout the United States, including Creative Bus Sales, the nation’s largest bus dealership.

“With our innovative electric commercial vehicles, we can provide an EV solution to not only the bus, shuttle and transit segments, but also to many of the commercial segments,” said Bob Purcell, CEO of VIA Motors.

A Pegasus Bus on a VIA cutaway will feature all-wheel drive and industry-leading low floor height and turning radius. Gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of the units will range from 12,500 to 14,000 pounds. The electric motors will generate a continuous rated 400 horsepower and will be able to transport a payload of 7,000 to 8,200 pounds within a range of 180 miles.

“Our primary strategic objective is predicated upon bringing new, innovative, and unique bus solutions to the marketplace, and our Valkyrie model on the VIA chassis does just that,” said Brian Barrington, president of Pegasus Specialty Vehicles. “Our advanced bodies, mounted on these reliable, fuel-efficient and customizable chassis, will truly be a game changer in the markets we’re focused on.”

Pegasus Specialty Vehicles has an agreement in place with Creative Bus Sales to support the sale and servicing of their vehicles. Creative’s national dealership base consists of 23 dealers throughout the United States and Canada. This relationship allows VIA and Pegasus to leverage Creative’s extensive service network and long-established expertise in the bus market. Pegasus’ total dealer network consists of 56 dealer sales and service centers.

“We’re very excited to take on the Pegasus product line, and the timing couldn’t be better,” said Jason Hohalok, sales manager for Creative Bus Sales California. “Our customers are looking for new and better solutions, and the Pegasus Type A school buses, electric shuttle and paratransit bus bodies on the VIA Electric Chassis provide us with exactly that.”

In the United States, there are more than 500,000 school buses on the road, bringing roughly 25 million children to and from school. Together, these school buses represent one of the largest fleets in the country and primarily run on diesel fuel, emitting more than 5 million pounds of CO2 emissions and other toxic pollutants per year. Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has made more than $500 million in funds available for school districts to purchase clean, quiet, zero-emission school buses.

“VIA Motors is delighted to receive a significant order that will help accelerate electrification of school buses in the United States and Canada,” said Frank Jenkins, senior director sales for VIA Motors. “As we work with Pegasus and leverage the reach of Creative Bus Sales, the potential to grow VIA’s footprint in this segment is strong,”

VIA Motors electric commercial trucks include Class 2 through Class 5 chassis cabs, cutaways, walk-in vans, and platforms with electric drive technology to offer sustainable mobility solutions to commercial customers to help them achieve their electrification goals. VIA’s purpose-built commercial vehicles can address commercial customers’ needs in multiple applications and duty cycles. The VIA difference is to leverage a true OEM robust vehicle validation process to ensure the company provides a truck that is dependable, that is durable and that delivers more than expected.