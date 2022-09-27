CharterUP launches Self Serve charter bus quote and reservation capability for existing customers

CharterUP, the first fully integrated bus charter marketplace in the U.S. for corporations, individual users and operators, today announced the launch of Self Serve, a new feature for existing CharterUP clients to instantly price and book charter bus trips. Founded by transportation industry veteran and entrepreneur Armir Harris in 2018, CharterUP is the leader in tech-enabled charter bus booking and management, allowing businesses and individuals to easily contract and manage one-time or recurring charter bus services nationwide for events, group travel and employee commutes.

With a mission to transform the charter bus industry through technology, Self Serve was built to meet market demand for digital tools to make charter bookings faster and easier. To date, CharterUP clients have exclusively worked with an in-house customer service team to schedule charter bus trips. The addition of Self Serve to CharterUP’s marketplace and platform places the company’s proprietary booking technology directly into the hands of its clients, offering the option to browse real-time availability, multiple quotes, vehicle and pricing options, and operator reviews before scheduling customized charter services themselves. Self Serve trip quotes can be compared immediately or saved in a client’s account for later action, delivering a more efficient, transparent and differentiated method of charter bookings.

“I’ve been building businesses in the charter industry ever since I helped my family’s limo company deliver more than 50 buses to the Democratic National Convention in North Carolina more than a decade ago,” shared Armir Harris, founder and CEO of CharterUP. “Both the supply and demand sides of the industry are using the same outdated tools and processes that I used then. CharterUP is changing those one tech implementation at a time, with the ultimate goal of helping customers charter a bus in 60 seconds or less. Our new Self Serve option is just the latest improvement to our market-leading tech platform, giving clients even more control over their booking experience.”

CharterUP has already revolutionized the charter bus industry with a tech platform that delivers unparalleled transparency, accountability and ease of use in a market that still relies on 30-year-old technology. CharterUP’s fully integrated charter services marketplace grants clients access to operator reviews, real-time vehicle tracking and notifications, the ability to message drivers, easy payments and additional features that modernize and streamline the booking experience. CharterUP has reimagined the charter booking process for government organizations, schools, sports teams, private groups and fleet operators, among others.

A nationwide rollout of Self Serve to existing CharterUP customers will be available on Sept. 30, 2022.